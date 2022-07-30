Staff Reporter

Indian Cd’A summoned, concern showed over Yasin Malik’s health

ISLAMABNAD    –     The Indian Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday and a strong demarche was made over the rapidly deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.  A letter addressed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Yasin Malik, was also handed over to the Cd’A seeking her husband’s immediate release from prison in view of his precarious health condition that aggravated after his decision to go on a hunger-strike earlier this month. The Indian diplomat was conveyed Pakistan’s deep dismay over the Indian authorities’ latest move of implicating Yasin Malik in two more bogus cases crafted around incidents that happened at least three decades ago.  Despite numerous pleas, Malik has been denied his lawful right of personal appearance and cross-examination in the on-going trials. Yasin Malik who is serving-out life-imprisonment in the infamous Delhi’s Tihar jail after a sham trial by an Indian court has been deeply dejected at this gross miscarriage of justice.

