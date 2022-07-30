Indus River in low flood at Guddu, Sukkur and other areas

An upsurge in water level in Indus river has submerged the katcha area and the villages’ link with cities has disrupted.

The above normal monsoon in the country has wreaked havoc in several parts of the country and also resulted in flooding in the Indus River, which has been in low flood at several points across its course to the Arabian Sea.

The Indus has been in low flood at Tarbela, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur barrages the Flood Forecasting Division said.

According to the data shared by the authorities, the inflow of river water at Tarbela Dam, has been measured 3,23,600 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,44,500 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kala Bagh, has been measured 2,41,282 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,37,782 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Taunsa Barrage, has been measured 2,73,996 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,68,996 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Guddu Barrage, has been measured 2,91,138 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,67,518 cusecs. The inflow of river water at Sukkur Barrage, has been measured 2,75,148 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,40,598 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kotri Barrage, has been measured 1,18,390 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 90,985 cusecs, according to the data shared by the irrigation authorities.

The authorities had earlier directed evacuation of the people from katcha area to safer places after surge in Indus river water level at Guddu Barrage.

According to earlier reports, the surging water level of Indus river was increasing pressure at the protective dyke of Guddu Barrage.

The katcha area between Guddu and Sukkur barrages has submerged due to upsurge in water level of the river. The land link of several villages has been severed in the riverine area and the local administration has issued directives for shifting the people from katcha area to safer places.