News Desk

Karachi: IG orders crackdown on fake green, blue number plates

Sindh Police has launched a crackdown on fake govt number plates, cases will be filed against people using fake green and blue number plates.

According to the orders issued by Inspector-General (IG), Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon Sindh Police has launched a crackdown on people using fake green and blue number plates on their vehicles.

After the IG’s orders, Traffic Police started search operations at Muhammad Ali Jinnah road (M.A Jinnah road) Karachi.

Moreover, a speeding driver using a fake green number plate tried to run over a traffic police officer when stopped for checking.

The order to launch a crackdown on fake green and blue number plates was issued by the IG on July 25, but the operation was delayed due to monsoon rains.

The IG said that using a blue or green number plate on private vehicles is a crime and has repercussions. All district police officers have been ordered to carry out rigorous operations against fake number plates, he added.

Ghulam Nabi Memon added that Police officers involved in such activities would also be penalised. The operations would continue for three months, he added.

