KP CM performs ground breaking of high rise buildings
Mahmood Khan criticises federal govt for stopping free medical treatment facility to people of merged districts.
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday performed the ground breaking of two high rise residential and commercial buildings here at Warsak Road.
These multi-storey buildings comprising a total of 1240 residential flats of different categories and other allied facilities will be completed at a total cost of Rs 17.5 billion. One high rise building will be constructed at Warsak Road on more than 5 Kanals of land which would have 3 commercial and 10 residential floors. The other one will be constructed at Rehman Baba Complex on 79 kanals of land having facility of 10 residential floors.
Addressing the ceremony on the occasion, the chief minister has felicitated the provincial minister for Housing and his entire team for initiating work for the construction of high rise buildings and said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in-line with the vision of PTI chief, was working for the wellbeing of common man, adding that construction of high rise buildings that aimed at providing residential facilities to the low income people was also a part of that vision and strategy.
Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government was going to launch the mega housing project of the province ‘New Peshawar Valley’ which would be the only housing society to be established under the land sharing formula. He said that government housing schemes were also being initiated on the available non-agricultural lands in other districts too.
He made it clear that the provincial government was not only working on housing projects but also taking visible steps to protect the agricultural land in the province. Touching upon the current political situation in the country, the chief minister said that when the country was on the path of development and the people were realising the positive change in their lives, a group of incompetent rulers had been imposed on the country, making life of the people miserable.
The chief minister said that two political parties ruled the country for 40 years; but they did nothing for the welfare of the people. He expressed his concern that development projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been excluded from this year’s PSDP and the imported government had also banned the transportation of wheat flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Apart from this, free treatment facility for the people of the merged districts was also stopped by the federal government. However, the chief minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will continue to provide free medical treatment facility to the tribal people from its own funds