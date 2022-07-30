KP CS directs dist high-ups to facilitate masses

PESHAWAR -Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash said that the purpose of holding Khuli Kachehri is to facilitate the access of citizens to government offices so that their problems and grievances are taken into consideration.

He was presiding over a review meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners. The meeting was attended by all the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of all the districts and other concerned officials. Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) director presented a report on Khuli Kachehries to the participants of the meeting.

He informed the meeting that 226 Khuli Kachehries have been held at district level during the last two months amongst which 95 Khuli Kachehries were held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners. The participants were further informed that 29 Khuli Kachehries were held online, 7 for women, 3 for minority community and 2 for transgender. He told the participants that a total of 76,692 units were inspected in May and 86,747 units in June. During the inspection of businesses in last 2 months, fines of Rs 35.5 million were imposed on the units who were found violating the law, he added.

Similarly, FIRs were also registered against 2,486 units / businesses in May and June. Giving further details to the meeting, PMRU director said that during the last two months, 296 persons had been sent to jail for violating the law, while 5,482 units / businesses were sealed and warnings issued to 25,799 units

He said that 1,346 kanals of land had been retrieved during the operation against encroachments in the last two months. Action was taken against 389 crushing plants. 557 bus stands and terminals have also been improved throughout the province. 2,689 illegal speed breakers and 1,484 illegal billboards have been removed across the province while 308 different sports events have also been organized.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahzad Bangash said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is trying to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps. He stressed that any kind of laxity or negligence in solving the problems of the people will not be tolerated. He directed all the concerned officers to focus on resolving the problems of the people in the light of law and on merit providing satisfactory answers.