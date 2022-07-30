KP’s Shah Khan wins Punjab Premier TT League

LAHORE -Shah Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) defeated Ubaid Shah also from KP by 3-0 with the scores of 11-7, 11-7 and 11-9 in the one-sided final match of Punjab Premier Table Tennis League at Nishtar Park Sports Complex gymnasium hall on Friday. Secretary Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hasan, Multan DSO Rana Nadeem Anjum, Administrator NPSC gymnasium hall Mustafa Shah and other officials were also present on this occasion. Secretary Sports awarded trophies and cash prizes among the top position holders. A cash prize of Rs 50000 was given to the winner, Rs 30000 to runner up and third position holder got a cash prize of Rs 20000. Sports Board Punjab also gave away kits to all participants of the event. Talking to media, Secretary Sports Asadullah Faiz said Punjab Premier Table Tennis League was organised under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab as part of Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country and this campaign will remain continue throughout the year.