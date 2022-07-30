LGH gets new surveillance officer

LAHORE – Dr Masood Akhtar Sheikh, who has extensive experi­ence in administrative af­fairs in the medical sector of Punjab, has been given the responsibility to moni­tor/surveillance in Lahore General Hospital. A doctor of Grade-19, Sheikh not only has a good reputation but also spe­cial skills in administration that is why he has been posted in this institution.

In this regard, Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar said that this assignment which was given to Dr Masood was very vital in view of the increasing number of patients and work pressure in LGH. He hoped that Dr Masood Akhtar will discharge his re­sponsibilities in a good manner. He fur­ther said that proper monitoring should be done to check the performance of the staff in the Institution, maintain disci­pline and run the daily affairs properly. It is important to have a system so that all matters can be dealt with on merit.

The principal said that apart from im­proving the quality of performance of different departments, treatment of pa­tients coming to the hospital and timely resolution of complaints should also be ensured.

Al-freed hoped that Dr Masood Akhtar, who has vast experience of holding ad­ministrative positions in various hospi­tals during his service, will perform his responsibilities properly in the hospital as well and through this the efficiency and reputation of this institution will further increase. He directed Dr Sheikh to review the situation of all the depart­ments on a daily basis and bring it in his notice and of Medical Superintendant as per the system so that the matters can be carried forward accordingly. Dr Sheikh expressed his gratitude to the principal and the Medical Superinten­dant and assured to come up to the ex­pectations of his superiors.