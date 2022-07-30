LHC accepts govt plea challenging bails granted to ex-Ogra officials

Bad news for ex-Ogra officials involved in the petrol crisis scandal as the Lahore High Court on Saturday accepted an application seeking cancellation of interim bails granted to them.

The court has issued notices against the interim bails granted to the two former chairmen and 6 directors of Ogra against the court order. The court also summoned the investigation officer of the Federal Investigation Agency with complete record on August 18.

While hearing the petition seeking bails cancellation, the high court issued notices to ex-Ogra chairpersons Saeed Ahmad Khan and Uzma Adil. The court also issued notices to oil company’s former directors including Saleem Butt, Sohail Naseem, Shahzad Anjum and others.

Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafique issued these orders on the petition filed by the FIA on behalf of the federal government.

Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa appeared before the court to represent federal government.

The DAG told the court that Judge Central Court, Lahore confirmed the interim bails of the former Ogra officials involved in oil crisis scandal. He contended that the high court order on the basis of which the lower court had accepted the bails was later challenged in the Supreme Court. He further said that the apex court in its order cancelled the LHC bail order.

Mr Bajwa said that the high court had declared FIA’s intervention in the affairs of Ogra illegal, contending that the FIA did not interfere in Ogra’s affairs, rather the agency took action on the illegal activity through fake documents.

The law official argued that accepting interim bails of the former Ogra officials by the central court was illegal. He pleaded with the court to cancel bails of the accused.