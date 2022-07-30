APP

Maiden meeting of Pak-China JWG on IT held

ISLAMABAD  – The maiden meeting of Pakistan-China Joint Working Group (JWG) on the Information Technology industry was virtually held at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication here on Friday.
The Pakistani side was led by Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Additional Secretary (Incharge) Mohsin Mushtaq, while Vice Minister of Industry and IT of China, Zhang Yunming represented the Chinese side, said a news release. The meeting discussed avenues for cooperation between the two countries in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector. Addressing the meeting, Additional Secretary (Incharge), MOITT, Mohsin Mushtaq said that both Pakistan and China would benefit from the Joint Working Group as well as from the initiatives which would be completed under this relationship. “This new Joint Working Group on IT under the CPEC will open exciting opportunities for Pakistani tech companies, and facilitate launching of 5G technology in Pakistan,” he added. The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary MoITT, Aisha Humera Moriani, Member International Coordination, Ajmal Anwar Awan and other senior officers of the Ministry.

