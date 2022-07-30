Man injures brother-in-law over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH – Man injured his brother in law by opening fire over domestic dispute at Moza Sandeela, the suburban part of the district, rescuer said.

As per detail, accused named Liaqat shot his brother-in-law, Muhammad Saleem, 28, son of Muhammad at his leg after heated debate surfaced on some homely matter.

Rescue control room responded immediately on telephone call and dispatched ambulance to crime scene. It had shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital for treatment, while the assailant ran away from the spot. Police started investigation.