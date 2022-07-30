Miftah reiterates govt desire to boost ties with US

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday reiterated the desire of the present government to further deepen bilateral economic, trade and investment ties with the USA.

Donald Blome, Ambassador of the United Stated of America to Pakistan, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance Division. Aaron Fishman, Economic Counselor, Ms Larita Bolden, Treasury Attaché, of US Embassy accompanied the ambassador. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail extended warm welcome to the Ambassador Donald Blome and congratulated him on assuming the office. He stated that Pakistan and the US enjoy long-term, broad-based and multi- dimensional relationship. The finance minister further highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the government with aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability. He said that attracting the US foreign investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy is the government’s top priority and present government is focusing on creating a business friendly environment for foreign investors.

Donald Blome, the ambassador, underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and expressed confidence on the policies and programmes of the government. He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both the countries. The finance minister thanked the US ambassador and reiterated the desire of the present government to further deepen bilateral economic, trade and investment ties with the USA.

| Says attracting US investment top priority of government