APP

MoHR for equal job opportunities of transgender persons

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Human Rights on Friday said that equal job opportunities would be provided to transgender persons in the country. According to ministry, National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) had already started the registration of transgender persons, adding that equal job opportunities would be ensured in all government institutions as per Transgender Rights 2018 Act.

An official said that NADRA took special measures to reach out the transgender persons, a marginalized segment of society, across the country to enhance the registration of transgender persons and create awareness. NADRA has launched countrywide campaign “Trans-Rights are Human Rights.” NADRA has already employed transgender persons in NADRA as per their qualification and experience, he added.

More Stories
Karachi

Building resilience in Karachi should be prime focus: Sherry

Entertainment

New British Council, Victoria and Albert Museum mark 75th anniversary of Pakistan

Karachi

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Murtaza Wahab

National

McKeon reigns in Commonwealth pool as horror crash mars track cycling

Entertainment

Angelina ’s daughter Zahara is headed to Spelman College

Karachi

Murad urges Shanghai Group to complete houses for Block-I affected people

National

Chapman ton powers New Zealand to seven-wicket win over Scotland

Karachi

Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operations continue in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

National

RGA Official team wins Free Fire ‘Soobai’ Series title

National

England fans erupt as women’s side win Euros final

1 of 3,254

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More