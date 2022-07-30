Our Staff Reporter

Momal Sheikh starrer drama ‘Daraar’ first look leaves fans awestruck

Lahore – 7th Sky Entertainment has finally unveiled the first look of most-anticipated drama serial ‘Daraar’, penned by Misbah Nosheen and directed under the vital direction of Shehehzade Sheikh, expected to hit screens soon.
Featuring the versatile actor Syed Jibran alongside the diva Momal Sheikh and Amar Khan, who has been riding high on success for blockbuster film ‘Dum Mastam’, Daraar promises to bring something fresh to the table.
Recently, the 7th Sky Entertainment amused fans with first trailer of much-talked-about serial on their official social media handle, along with the caption “Here’s the first look of our upcoming drama serial revolving around family values and regrettable decisions.”

 

More Stories
National

Muqam directs USC to set up more sale points to provide subsidised flour

Islamabad

Armed dacoits loot expatriate

National

August 5, 2019 added to plight of Kashmiris

Business

KP CM announces relief package for flood-hit people of Balochistan

Islamabad

Pak Navy ship Taimur visits Cambodia

Business

IMF trims global growth forecasts as ‘outlook has darkened significantly’

Business

CDNS sets target of Rs55 billion for Islamic investment in FY2022-23

Entertainment

Wagatha Christie trial: Rebekah Vardy loses libel case against Coleen Rooney

Business

Pakistan Auto Show 2022 to attract over 100,000 visitors

Entertainment

Will Smith is ‘deeply remorseful’ about slapping Chris Rock

1 of 2,801

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More