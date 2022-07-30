Momal Sheikh starrer drama ‘Daraar’ first look leaves fans awestruck

Lahore – 7th Sky Entertainment has finally unveiled the first look of most-anticipated drama serial ‘Daraar’, penned by Misbah Nosheen and directed under the vital direction of Shehehzade Sheikh, expected to hit screens soon.

Featuring the versatile actor Syed Jibran alongside the diva Momal Sheikh and Amar Khan, who has been riding high on success for blockbuster film ‘Dum Mastam’, Daraar promises to bring something fresh to the table.

Recently, the 7th Sky Entertainment amused fans with first trailer of much-talked-about serial on their official social media handle, along with the caption “Here’s the first look of our upcoming drama serial revolving around family values and regrettable decisions.”