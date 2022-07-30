News Desk

Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza to be indicted on Sep 07

The special central court has decided to indict Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on September 07.

The court has summoned all suspects in the case including Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz on September 07 for indictment proceedings.

During the hearing today, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza filed pleas for exemption from today’s hearing with the latter citing a backache while the former said that he was busy in Islamabad with regard to official affairs and could not reach on time due to bad weather conditions as his doctors have advised against traveling by road.

The FIA prosecutor also did not oppose the exemption plea, resulting in court accepting their pleas.

Moreover, FIA prosecutor submitted details of bank accounts and assets owned by Suleman Shahbaz and death certificate of a suspect, Malik Maqsood aka Maqsood ‘Chaprasi’.

Shehbaz and his family are facing charges of money laundering of billions of rupees using accounts of their sugar mills and employees, according to the FIA.

