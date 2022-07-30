More rain, wind expected in Punjab, KP and other parts of country

The Met Office has forecast more rain-wind and thundershower in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. during the next twelve hours.

However, isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Peshawar twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi and Gilgit twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-one, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.