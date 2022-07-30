APP

More rains expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD – More rains and thundershowers are expected in upper/ central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north eastern Balochistan.

Maximum temperature recorded in (°C): Chillas 43, Drosh, Bunji 39, Gilgit, Nokkundi and Shaheed Benazirabad 38, MET office reported.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Bajur, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Khuzdar, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi and Bolan during the period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.  Travellers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period. Monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country.

Westerly waves are also penetrating western parts of the country.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Cellular services affected in Balochistan amid heavy rains, floods

Business

According to Miftah Ismail, rupee would improve “in the next two weeks.”

Islamabad

The PMD’s August outlook predicted “ABOVE NORMAL” monsoon rainfall

Islamabad

NA speaker urges unity for peace, tranquility in Muharram-ul-Haram

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 661 COVID cases in 24 hours: NIH

Islamabad

PM to visit Districts Tank, DIKhan

National

Muqam directs USC to set up more sale points to provide subsidised flour

Islamabad

Armed dacoits loot expatriate

National

August 5, 2019 added to plight of Kashmiris

Business

KP CM announces relief package for flood-hit people of Balochistan

1 of 3,272

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More