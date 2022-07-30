Staff Reporter

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura to be observed on Aug 9

LAHORE     –    Muharram moon has not been sighted and the Ashura will be observed on Aug 9. According to the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee the Muharram crescent was not sighted on Friday, therefore first Muharram-ul-Haram will be on 31st of July. Meanwhile, the government has decided to deploy civil armed forces in the provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure law and order during Muharram. A Control Room will be established to monitor the security situation during Muharram. Besides, special teams will be formed for the security of Muharram processions and gatherings.

