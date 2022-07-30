News Desk

Mushaal Mullick writes to Indian PM against Yasin Malik’s unjust sentence

Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal Mullick has written a letter to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his husband’s unjust sentence without fulfilling justice parameters.

According to details, Mushaal wrote in the letter to Indian PM that Yasin is very ill due to the torture inflicted upon him in the Indian jail. Yasin’s sentence is contrary to justice and undemocratic, she added.

Mushaal Mullick added that despite multiple requests by Yasin, Indian officials have not presented him in court. The trial enforces the perception that the proceedings are one-sided and biased, she added.

An Indian court sentenced the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, to life imprisonment in concocted cases to punish him for his leading role in the ongoing movement for Jammu and Kashmir’s freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

Narendra Modi-led’s fascist Indian government arrested thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists and lodged them in different jails in occupied Kashmir and India. The Modi regime is victimizing them for opposing India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and demanding their UN-recognized right to self-determination.

It is to be noted that the Indian court had reserved the verdict of the case against Yasin on May 19, 2022.

