MWMC directed to prepare plan for installing waste recycling plant

MULTAN – Secretary Local Government Punjab, Imran Sikandar on Friday said the government was taking measures to make the waste management companies across the province more efficient.

The government also wants to go ahead with plans to increase resources of waste management companies to achieve their financial self-sufficiency, he added. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at MWMC head office in which all officials were also present. CEO Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Ameer Hassan gave briefing to secretary LG. The secretary directed MWMC to prepare a plan for installing waste recycling plant after complete study of the recycling plant installed in Sahiwal.

He further ordered to implement paperless system in all sectors of the company and to launch enterprises resource planning software. Imran asked the company administration to implement geographic information system for mapping in the company as mapping of parking yard, fuel pump, workshop, route and landfill site could be done.

He directed the departments concerned to accelerate steps for purchasing new landfill site and not to allow any organisation for open dumping of waste in the city. Imran Sikandar directed to contact with cooperative department for waste collection contract with private housing colonies. The secretary appreciated the performance of the company and for keeping documentation up to date.

CEO MWMC while giving briefing said that the board of directors of the company had approved purchase of 268 vehicles while 491 new workers were being hired through third party.

The total strength of company workers was 2,273 while the company was facing shortage of 747 workers by keeping in view the population ratio.

It was further informed in the briefing that the company had 114 vehicles for primary collection and 21 vehicles for secondary and 88 loader rickshaws. Ameer Hassan said that the company needed a scientific landfill site for waste dumping.

The meeting was also attended by company Secretary Kabir Khan, Chief Internal Auditor Asif Tahir, managers Sajid Riaz, Aqeel Ahmed, Asif Shabbir, Anwar-ul- Haq, Imran Khan and Hasan Amjad.