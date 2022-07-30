Our Staff Reporter

Navy relief operation continues in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

KARACHI – In the current unprecedented monsoon rain spell, Navy continues to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to the people stranded in flash floods affected areas of Urki, Uthal, Lakhra and other small isolated hutments of Lasbela District.
According to a news release issued on Friday, Commander Coast Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal, along with officials of the district administration, undertook aerial visit of the flood-hit areas to review relief activities.
Pakistan Navy helicopters undertook multiple hops from Uthal to the affected areas to air drop rations near people trapped in their homes. Airdrop of relief goods by helicopters has emerged as the most effective way of providing relief to people who could not be reached as road infrastructure has been wiped away by floods.
During the operation by Pakistan Navy helicopters, a critically ill woman along with six other people trapped in floods was also rescued and evacuated to Uthal for medical treatment.
The statement further said that Pakistan Navy always remained at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. “Relief operation in Balochistan is a practical manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.”

