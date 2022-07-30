New Punjab govt to shower Rs97 billion on its lawmakers

The PML-Q and PTI coalition government in Punjab has chalked out a plan to give development funds to their lawmakers, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Saturday.

The newly-installed PML-Q and PTI government in Punjab has finalized a formula to shower Rs97 billion development funds on their MPAs and MNAs in the province.

The funds reserved for the League members would go to the PTI lawmakers. Both the coalition partners have hammered out a formula to distribute funds among their members.

As per the formula, the MPAs and ticket holders would be given Rs100 million funds immediately. While PTI MNAs and ticket holders will get Rs200 million funds.

Only PML-Q and PTI MNAs and MPAs will get development funds in the Punjab.

In the first quarter, Rs97 billion will be distributed under the head of development funds to the government members only.