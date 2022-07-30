News Desk

No bilateral meetings scheduled between Pakistan, India: FM Bilawal

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is currently attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting, asserted that Pakistan has no plans of holding any bilateral meeting with India.

Bilawal held six bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Central Asian countries on the sidelines of the conference which is being held in connection with preparations for the SCO Heads of State meeting scheduled to be held in September.

Bilawal held meetings with his counterparts from Afghanistan, China, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

“There are no plans of any meetings between Indian and Pakistani prime ministers in September,” Bilawal said, adding that both India and Pakistan are part of the SCO and the two countries are only engaged in the context of the broad-based activities of the organisation.

The foreign minister said: “India is our neighbouring country. While one can decide on a lot of things, one cannot choose its neighbours, therefore, we should get used to living with them.”

Bilawal recalled that after 2019, constructive dialogue with India became difficult, while statements based on Islamophobia by Indian officials are further creating hurdles in dialogue.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal shared his experience of his first interaction at the SCO-CFM in Tashkent.

“My first interaction at the SCO-CFM in Tashkent. Emphasised organisation’s important role [and] reiterated [Pakistan’s] commitment to collective efforts in achieving regional peace [and] economic prosperity,” he wrote.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Rupee must be strengthened if imports reduced by $5bn: Shaukat Tarin

National

PTI pushed country into quagmire of problems: Fazlur Rehman

National

LHC Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi passes away

National

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts coastal parts of Balochistan

Business

Weekly currency report: Expected rupee stability at 240 to the dollar

Islamabad

PM’s visit to Taank, DG Khan postponed due to bad weather

Lahore

Power shortfall recedes to 5500 MW due to monsoon, vacations

National

Pakistan intends to fly directly to the US

Islamabad

Federal ministers summoned to brief next PDM meeting

Karachi

PTI received Jewish and Indian funds, says Sharjeel Memon

1 of 9,076

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More