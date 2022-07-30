No contract issued for ML-1 project’s upgradation, clarifies PR
LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has clarified that no contract has been issued for the upgradation of ML-1 project, nor has any advertisement been given by any firm on behalf of the rail administration.
It may be noted that a firm called BHWES, posing as a famous Chinese construction company, had uploaded an advertisement on social media regarding the recruitment of staff for upgrading project of ML-1 and Havelian Dry Port.
A voice note was also uploaded on social media by the said company, advising the general public to apply for jobs on the CPEC project.
Regarding this advertisement, CPEC and railway administration have clarified that they have neither advertised nor given contract for the said project and establishment of dry port near Havelian.
A Pakistan Railways’ spokesperson said that any such advertisement is misleading and tantamount to cheating the public.
The rail administration has requested the public not to consider the above advertisement as fact. The spokesman clarified that the CPEC administration does not issue any advertisement regarding ML-1 without the approval of competent authority.