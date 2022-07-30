No contract issued for ML-1 project’s upgradation, clarifies PR

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has clarified that no contract has been issued for the upgradation of ML-1 project, nor has any advertisement been given by any firm on behalf of the rail administra­tion.

It may be noted that a firm called BHWES, posing as a famous Chinese construction company, had upload­ed an advertisement on social me­dia regarding the recruitment of staff for upgrading project of ML-1 and Havelian Dry Port.

A voice note was also uploaded on social media by the said company, ad­vising the general public to apply for jobs on the CPEC project.

Regarding this advertisement, CPEC and railway administration have clar­ified that they have neither adver­tised nor given contract for the said project and establishment of dry port near Havelian.

A Pakistan Railways’ spokesperson said that any such advertisement is misleading and tantamount to cheat­ing the public.

The rail administration has re­quested the public not to consider the above advertisement as fact. The spokesman clarified that the CPEC administration does not issue any advertisement regarding ML-1 with­out the approval of competent au­thority.