APP

No contract issued for ML-1 project’s upgradation, clarifies PR

LAHORE    –    Pakistan Railways has clarified that no contract has been issued for the upgradation of ML-1 project, nor has any advertisement been given by any firm on behalf of the rail administra­tion.

It may be noted that a firm called BHWES, posing as a famous Chinese construction company, had upload­ed an advertisement on social me­dia regarding the recruitment of staff for upgrading project of ML-1 and Havelian Dry Port.

A voice note was also uploaded on social media by the said company, ad­vising the general public to apply for jobs on the CPEC project.

Regarding this advertisement, CPEC and railway administration have clar­ified that they have neither adver­tised nor given contract for the said project and establishment of dry port near Havelian.

A Pakistan Railways’ spokesperson said that any such advertisement is misleading and tantamount to cheat­ing the public.

The rail administration has re­quested the public not to consider the above advertisement as fact. The spokesman clarified that the CPEC administration does not issue any advertisement regarding ML-1 with­out the approval of competent au­thority.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Rupee must be strengthened if imports reduced by $5bn: Shaukat Tarin

National

PTI pushed country into quagmire of problems: Fazlur Rehman

National

LHC Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi passes away

National

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts coastal parts of Balochistan

Business

Weekly currency report: Expected rupee stability at 240 to the dollar

Islamabad

PM’s visit to Taank, DG Khan postponed due to bad weather

Lahore

Power shortfall recedes to 5500 MW due to monsoon, vacations

National

Pakistan intends to fly directly to the US

Islamabad

Federal ministers summoned to brief next PDM meeting

Karachi

PTI received Jewish and Indian funds, says Sharjeel Memon

1 of 9,639

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More