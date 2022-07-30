Opening of Angoor Adda border crossing demanded

WANA – A protest sit-in was held on Friday by traders and ac­tivists of various political parties against the closure of trade through Pak-Afghan border at Angoor Adda.

The protesters staged a rally at the gate of Angoor Adda border. Speaking on the occasion, traders’ rep­resentatives, and local leaders of various political parties said that Waziristan was suffering due to pro­longed closure of the Angoor Adda border cross­ing. They said closure of the border crossing had in­creased the unemployment rate in local population.

Trader union representatives said that the An­goor Adda border crossing is the nearest trade route to Central Asian countries. The speakers demanded the federal and provincial governments and securi­ty agencies to reopen the trade via Angoor Adda bor­der, and make it a transit route and include it in CPEC. They also demanded provision of internet as well as educational and health facilities in the area.