Opening of Angoor Adda border crossing demanded
WANA – A protest sit-in was held on Friday by traders and activists of various political parties against the closure of trade through Pak-Afghan border at Angoor Adda.
The protesters staged a rally at the gate of Angoor Adda border. Speaking on the occasion, traders’ representatives, and local leaders of various political parties said that Waziristan was suffering due to prolonged closure of the Angoor Adda border crossing. They said closure of the border crossing had increased the unemployment rate in local population.
Trader union representatives said that the Angoor Adda border crossing is the nearest trade route to Central Asian countries. The speakers demanded the federal and provincial governments and security agencies to reopen the trade via Angoor Adda border, and make it a transit route and include it in CPEC. They also demanded provision of internet as well as educational and health facilities in the area.