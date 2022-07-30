Our Staff Reporter

Opening of Angoor Adda border crossing demanded

WANA    –   A protest sit-in was held on Friday by traders and ac­tivists of various political parties against the closure of trade through Pak-Afghan border at Angoor Adda.

The protesters staged a rally at the gate of Angoor Adda border. Speaking on the occasion, traders’ rep­resentatives, and local leaders of various political parties said that Waziristan was suffering due to pro­longed closure of the Angoor Adda border cross­ing. They said closure of the border crossing had in­creased the unemployment rate in local population.

Trader union representatives said that the An­goor Adda border crossing is the nearest trade route to Central Asian countries. The speakers demanded the federal and provincial governments and securi­ty agencies to reopen the trade via Angoor Adda bor­der, and make it a transit route and include it in CPEC. They also demanded provision of internet as well as educational and health facilities in the area.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Rupee must be strengthened if imports reduced by $5bn: Shaukat Tarin

National

PTI pushed country into quagmire of problems: Fazlur Rehman

National

LHC Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi passes away

National

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts coastal parts of Balochistan

Business

Weekly currency report: Expected rupee stability at 240 to the dollar

Islamabad

PM’s visit to Taank, DG Khan postponed due to bad weather

Lahore

Power shortfall recedes to 5500 MW due to monsoon, vacations

National

Pakistan intends to fly directly to the US

Islamabad

Federal ministers summoned to brief next PDM meeting

Karachi

PTI received Jewish and Indian funds, says Sharjeel Memon

1 of 9,635

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More