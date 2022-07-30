PAAPAM opens Pakistan’s largest automotive expo

LAHORE – Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Federal Minister of Industries & Production, inaugurated the Pakistan Auto Show 2022 along with guest of honour Chairman EDB, Almas Haider, President LCCI, Nauman Kabir and former president FPCCI and LCCI, Anjum Nisar at the Expo Centre in Lahore. The event has been organized by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and will run from July 29th- 31st. Event features more than 153+ exhibitors comprising of local and international auto-manufacturers and related enterprises. PAAPAM represents over 3000 large, medium and small industries all over Pakistan. This year’s show is themed of “MADE IN PAKISTAN”.

Renowned companies exhibited their latest parts and technologies, including 150 auto parts manufacturers. Visitors will be able to take test-drive tracks for the latest cars of MG, Toyota, Suzuki and Honda. Also, Motorway Police Kiosk will be there to facilitate the visitors by engaging them on how to improve their driving and offering Learner’s Driving Licenses on the spot. While addressing the media at the inaugural ceremony, the chief guest Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Federal Minister of Industries & Production, stated: “The government’s strong commitment to this industry helps to encourage large-scale investments and creates a business-friendly environment for the automotive and engineering sectors as well. I offer my heartiest congratulations to our local industrialists and engineers who have achieved remarkable success in establishing a robust engineering sector, which is generating remarkable new opportunities for value-added exports. The automobile industry of Pakistan is a cornerstone of the national economy. It not only vitalizes the economy but plays an essential role in elevating Pakistan’s image as a progressive country with a thriving industrial base.”

Pakistan Auto Show 2020 chief organizer and PAAPAM former chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi said: “Pakistan Auto Show 2022 is setting new benchmarks and trends for the automotive industry. Today, this mega event attracts more than 100,000 visitors from all over Pakistan and internationally. Over 200 international buyers and well over 100 international visitors will be attending the largest auto show in Pakistan.” The government needs to prepare long-term plans and support industries accordingly. The chairman of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) – Abdur Razzaq Gauhar stated: “People are passionate about seeing the latest revolutionary technologies being deployed in Pakistan. Some of the participants this year include global automobile brands, along with spare-parts manufacturers, component suppliers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM vendors), automobile traders, investors, buyers and enthusiasts, who want to expand their business networks and gain more information about the innovations and products in this sector.”

The inaugural day at the show saw an overwhelming response from industry stakeholders, international large-scale buyers and diverse consumer segments, as the Pakistan Auto Show features; cars, tractors, trucks, buses, 4X4, motorcycles, three wheelers and exotic cars, while promoting a wide array of advanced technologies and solutions, including; engines, casting, forging, sheet metals, jigs and fixtures, along with electronics, car-paints, tools, tires, batteries, plastic parts, rubber parts and accessories.