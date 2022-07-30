Pak-US ties on right track: FO

| World attention invited towards Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan said yesterday that the Pak-US ties were on the right track amid high-level meetings.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that the Pakistan-US Health Dialogue was held on 25th July at the US.

“The Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination led the Pakistan delegation to US. Focusing on seven themes, the Health Dialogue was an opportunity for wide-ranging discussions, wherein Pakistan and the United States inter-alia pledged greater exchange of information, expertise, and best practices in fighting diseases,” he maintained.

On Afghanistan, he said, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan in Tashkent. “So all issues of concern and of mutual interest, we continue to take them up with the Afghan side,” he added. He said that Foreign Minister Bilawal led Pakistan’s delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ (SCO-CFM) Meeting.

At the Ministerial Meeting, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong partnership with SCO and our unflinching commitment to the ‘Shanghai Spirit,’ he elaborated. Appreciating the SCO’s contributions towards regional economy, security and stability, the FM also drew attention to a number of challenges, including the situation in Afghanistan and importance of averting an economic or humanitarian crisis; combating terrorism; and managing the ancillary effects of the COVID-19 pandemic including reduction in trade flows, declining production, rising inflation and growing unemployment.

On the margins of the CFM, he said, Foreign Minister Bilawal had bilateral meetings with a number of counterparts including China, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Russian Federation, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.