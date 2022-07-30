Pak-US trade witnesses over 44pc growth during FY2021-22

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s goods and services trade with the United State of America (USA) witnessed an increase of 44.91 percent during twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to the USA were recorded at $ 6798.982 million during July-June (2021-22) against exports of $5030.724 million during July-June (2020-21), showing growth of 35.14 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, exports to USA during June 2022 also surged by 15.38 percent, from $555.492 million to $640.935 million. Similarly, month-on-month exports to the USA rose by 18.38 percent during June 2022 as compared with exports of $541.391 million in May 2022, the SBP data said. Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 26.56 percent in twelve months, from $25638.974 million to $32450.087 million, the SBP data said. On the other hand, imports from the US during the period under review were recorded at $3055.169 million against $2447.281 million of last year, showing an increase of 24.83 percent in July- June (2021-22).

Meanwhile, year-on-year imports from the US during June 2022 also increased by 36.60 percent, from $247.424 million last year to $337.985 million. On month-on-month basis, the imports from the US rose by 42.55 percent during June 2022 as compared to the import of $237.092 million in May 2022, SBP data said. The overall imports increased by 32.75 percent, from $54272.920 million to $72.048 million during the period under review. The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $2583.443 million against $3743.813 million during same period of last year, showing 44.91 percent growth.