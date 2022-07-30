Pakistan, China to jointly conserve cultural heritage
ISLAMABAD – China and Pakistan will jointly train artistic talents and conserve the intangible cultural heritage with the establishment of the China-Pakistan Cultural and Educational Exchange Centre (CPCEEC), China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.
CPCEEC was launched jointly by Hebei Academy of Fine Arts (China) and University of Education (Pakistan) on June 9, 2022. University of Education (Pakistan) President Talat Naseer Pasha said, “He expects CPCEEC to enhance the in-depth cultural exchanges between Pakistan and China.”
According to Hebei Academy of Fine Arts (HBAFA), on the basis of CPCEEC, they are ready to cooperate with the Pakistani side in training of artistic talents, conservation and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, transformation of artistic sci-tech achievements and teachers’ exchanges.
International Exchanges and Cooperation of HBAFA Vice Director Hao Jinlong said that besides the cooperation in energy, security, economy, the cultural and artistic exchanges and communication cannot be ignored by the two nations under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Hao said, “CPCEEC aims to promote the cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan and artistic education for the two nations.”
Hao added: “We hope to record the developing course of CPEC and the changes of Pakistanis by arts. We also want to contribute to the people-to-people bond between China and Pakistan.”
This academy also has established a national animation industry base. Since 2019, HBAFA has attracted Pakistani students to study here.