Pakistan, China to jointly conserve cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD – China and Pakistan will joint­ly train artistic talents and conserve the intangible cultural heritage with the establishment of the Chi­na-Pakistan Cultural and Educational Exchange Cen­tre (CPCEEC), China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

CPCEEC was launched jointly by Hebei Academy of Fine Arts (China) and University of Education (Paki­stan) on June 9, 2022. University of Education (Paki­stan) President Talat Naseer Pasha said, “He expects CPCEEC to enhance the in-depth cultural exchanges between Pakistan and China.”

According to Hebei Academy of Fine Arts (HBAFA), on the basis of CPCEEC, they are ready to cooperate with the Pakistani side in training of artistic talents, conservation and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, transformation of artistic sci-tech achieve­ments and teachers’ exchanges.

International Exchanges and Cooperation of HBA­FA Vice Director Hao Jinlong said that besides the co­operation in energy, security, economy, the cultural and artistic exchanges and communication cannot be ignored by the two nations under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Hao said, “CPCEEC aims to promote the cultural ex­changes between China and Pakistan and artistic ed­ucation for the two nations.”

Hao added: “We hope to record the developing course of CPEC and the changes of Pakistanis by arts. We also want to contribute to the people-to-people bond between China and Pakistan.”

This academy also has established a national ani­mation industry base. Since 2019, HBAFA has attract­ed Pakistani students to study here.