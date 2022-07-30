Pakistan reports 606 coronavirus cases in one day

Pakistan has reported three deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,553,930. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,486 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 605 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 19,236 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 605 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.15 percent.

