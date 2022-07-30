Agencies

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army: ministry

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories – A Palestinian teenager was killed on Friday in clashes with the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Amjad Nashaat Abu Alia, 16, “died of critical wounds sustained by live bullets in the chest”, during clashes near the village of Al-Mughayer, close to Ramallah, the ministry said in a statement.
An AFP photographer at the scene reported 300 to 400 Palestinians had gathered for a protest march, to demonstrate against Israeli settlement expansion in the area. Clashes erupted when Israeli settlers and Palestinians began throwing rocks at each other. The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident. It came after two Palestinians were killed during an overnight raid by the Israeli military in Nablus early on Sunday, in what the army described as a shootout with gunmen. At least 53 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the West Bank, among them suspected militants and also non-combatants, including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American dual national, who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Oil gains cause a nearly 12% climb in Saudi GDP in the second quarter

International

Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

International

Sri Lanka president seeks unity government to save economy

Business

China’s July factory activity weakens on soft demand

International

Chinese rocket falls to Earth, Beijing did not share information says NASA

National

Muqam directs USC to set up more sale points to provide subsidised flour

Islamabad

Armed dacoits loot expatriate

National

August 5, 2019 added to plight of Kashmiris

Business

KP CM announces relief package for flood-hit people of Balochistan

Islamabad

Pak Navy ship Taimur visits Cambodia

1 of 4,475

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More