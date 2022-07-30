Past in Perspective

“Life is a combination of magic and pasta.”

–Federico Fellini

The history of pasta can be traced to many cultures, geographic locations and time periods. It dates back at least 3500 years to China where it was made with wheat or rice flour. It was also features in Greek diets and Africans had their own way of making it with the kamut crop. It was in the fourth century that pasta began to be associated to Italy when a bas-relief was unearthed in an Etruscan tomb. It depicted tools and utensils that were used back in time to roll and form pasta which is very similar to what we eat today. Pasta further flourished during the Renaissance and by the 14 century, it became available in dried forms and sold in shops. Past became more and more popular to the point that it become universally associated with Italian cuisine and this association remains to this day as well.