PM expresses concern over increase in polio cases in KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government is implementing a special emergency plan to improve anti-polio response.

In his latest Tweet on Saturday, while expressed concern over the increase in the number of confirmed polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Alluding to his recent telephonic conversation with Bill Gates, the Prime Minister thanked the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for its valuable support in the public health and social sector programmes in Pakistan.

On Friday, in a telephonic conversation with Bill Gates, the Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, he affirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen fruitful partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in all ongoing areas of cooperation.

The Prime Minister appreciated the valuable support extended by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to Pakistan in polio eradication and improving immunization, nutrition, and financial inclusion in the country.

He said the government is committed to eradicating polio from the country by strengthening operations at all levels of the polio eradication program.

He said providing safety and security to all members of the polio program, especially the frontline workers would be his government’s high priority.

Bill Gates reiterated the Foundation’s continued support to Pakistan to protect them from the risk of paralysis due to poliovirus.

