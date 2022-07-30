News Desk

PM visits Jacobabad, Jhal Magsi, reviews devastation caused by floods

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited Jacobabad and Jhal Magsi to review the devastation caused by floods in the area.

During the visit, the prime minister was briefed on the flood situation by Balochistan Chief Secretary and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman.

PM Shehbaz also reviewed the devastation caused by the floods and rehabilitation measures for the victims.

A few days back, the prime minister also chaired a detailed meeting on the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected areas. The meeting was apprised about the distribution of financial support among the flood affectees.

Under the prime minister’s direction, affected families who lost their members during the natural calamity were provided with monetary support of Rs1 million each. The prime minister had also directed for increasing the financial aid to the injured and enhanced compensation support for the damaged houses.

The direction was passed for increasing the amount for the injured and affected from Rs50,000 to Rs200,000. Besides, support for the partially damaged homes had been increased from Rs25,000 to Rs250,000 each and for those completely damaged houses, the amount was amplified from Rs50,000 to Rs500,000 each.

The prime minister had also constituted a special committee comprising the federal ministers to effectively supervise the rescue and relief activities.

