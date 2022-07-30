Police decide to act against PSVs not completing routes

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Traffic Police (ICTP) has decided to take stern action against public service vehicles involved in non-completion of routes, misbehaviour with passengers and overloading.

“Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizens,” said SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer on Friday while reviewing special report submitted by the special squads constituted for checking of route completion.

According to details ICTP is utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehaviour of driver/ conductor and incompletion of route but also cancelling the driving license of the PSVs drivers found repeatedly involved in same violation.

He said that action against such violators would be made more effective and progress of squads would be reviewed on regular basis.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad, the SSP (Traffic) said that special squads have already been constituted to check the route violation and ICTP Help Line (051-9261992, 93 or 1915) was established to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the helpline round the clock.

He said that the citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehaviour with passengers or other traffic related issues at this ICTP helpline. Effective action against such violators in future and directed all Zonal DSPs to accelerate action in this regard.