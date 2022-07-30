Police Martyrs Week observed in Khyber

Khyber-Police Martyrs Week is being commemorated in district Khyber to pay homage to the police officials who laid their lives in the line of duty.

The Martyred Day is marked every year on August 4, the death anniversary of Frontier Constabulary Commandant, Safwat Ghayyur. Ghayyur was martyred in a suicide attack on that day near his office in Peshawar in 2010.

On the direction of the police high-ups, the police personnel across the Khyber visited the graves of the martyred, laid floral wreaths and offered prayers for the departed souls.

Locals also visited the tombs of Shaheed police personnel and paid rich tribute to the fallen heroes of the police force. As per police record, approximately 1505 KP police officials have embraced Shahadat in suicide attacks, bomb blasts, target killing and ambushes during war against terrorism in last two decades.

2009 was the worst year for the KP police as 207 police cops including one SP, 3 DSPs and 4 inspectors were martyred in different terrorist attacks.