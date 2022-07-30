Police recover missing child within 24 hours

Rawalpindi-Within 24 hours, Waris Khan police have recovered a three-month-old baby who was kidnapped by a notorious female kidnapper from the OPD of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), informed a police spokesman on Friday.

Police also rounded up female kidnapper along with her sister-cum-crime partner during ‘Operation Baby’ carried out in the Jhamra area of Morgah, he said.

The accused have been identified as Robina Bibi and Rukhsana.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), lodged with Police Station Waris Khan, the father of the boy Aftab Khan told police that his wife along with 10-year-old daughter Ayesha Fatima brought Musa Khan to OPD of BBH from Pindigheb for medical checkup. He added that his wife went to see the doctor at Room 17 of OPD by handing over the baby to their daughter when an unknown woman appeared from somewhere who took Musa from her.

The suspect later on kidnapped the baby and escaped towards Katcheri in a rickshaw.

City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari took notice of the incident and constituted a special team, headed by SP Rawal Division Babar Javed Joya and SDPO New Town Circle ASP Anam, to recover the kidnapped child. SDPO Civil Lines Azhar Hussain Shah and SHO/ Inspector Malik Allah Yar were the other members of the investigation team.

The team recovered the child from a house in Jhamra, Morgah during a raid and held two kidnappers from the spot, the spokesman said.

Both the accused have been shifted to woman police station for further investigation after obtaining their physical remand from a court of law. Later, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari reunited the missing child with parents in BBH, from where he was kidnapped.

Talking to The Nation, a senior officer of Rawalpindi police shared that Robina Bibi and her sister Rukhsana were operating a kidnapping gang in Karachi where she (Robina) was also held in a child kidnapping case and was awarded 24-year imprisonment by a court of law. However, she was released after six years and she along with her sister migrated to Rawalpindi. He added the duo are involved in child kidnapping for ransom. He said police traced out the kidnappers through CCTV footage obtained by the investigation team from various routes she traveled in a rickshaw.

Meanwhile, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the members of the police team conducting operation baby in Morgah.

4-month-old baby was recovered during ‘Operation Baby’