Power shortfall soars to 6,200 megawatts

According to the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) sources, the electricity shortfall in the country has increased to 6,200 megawatts. An average of 4-8 hours of load-shedding prevails in the country, NTDC reported.

Powerplants across the country are facing oil and gas shortages, however, the power demand in the LESCO feeder has reduced due to the monsoon season.

Sources say that the situation is not expected t improve in the coming month too.

The duration of electricity load-shedding stood at five hours in urban centres and eight hours in rural areas.

The shortfall in Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) remained at 300 MW, resulting in three to four hours of load-shedding in the city.

