Power shortfall soars to 6,200 megawatts

Power shortfall in the country has increased to 6,200 megawatts, the demand is 28,600 while the supply lags at 22,400 megawatts.

According to the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) sources, the electricity shortfall in the country has increased to 6,200 megawatts. An average of 4-8 hours of load-shedding prevails in the country, NTDC reported.

Powerplants across the country are facing oil and gas shortages, however, the power demand in the LESCO feeder has reduced due to the monsoon season.

Sources say that the situation is not expected t improve in the coming month too.

The electricity shortfall in the country on Friday remained at 6,000 megawatts, reducing the gap between production and demand owing to improvement in weather conditions in the country amid rainfall.

According to details, the power production remained at 22,000 MW in the country against the demand of 28,000 MW, resulting in a shortfall of 6,000 MW.

The duration of electricity load-shedding stood at five hours in urban centres and eight hours in rural areas.

The shortfall in Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) remained at 300 MW, resulting in three to four hours of load-shedding in the city.

The shortfall has now increased to 6,200 megawatts.

