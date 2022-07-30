PTI mulls to file reference against CEC for meeting leaders of ruling parties: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary has said that there was nothing new in the Financial Times report, as PTI has already declared all these accounts, declaring that the PTI was mulling over bringing a reference against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for meeting leaders from ruling coalition whom he assured an early decision in a prohibited funding case.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Fawad that Arif Naqvi gave an affidavit that the money was sent to PTI through legal channels. He that political parties do such funding, adding that Shaukat Khanum has spent Rs. 70 billion which came from overseas.

He said that they were overseas Pakistanis and the only thing party determines is to check if the money is sent through legal means. “We cannot check the source of income of a donor,” he said and asked how they could go after every donor to ascertain their sources of income.

He said that the general election was the sole solution to the current issues being faced by the country and it was ECP’s constitutional responsibility to hold the elections. However, he added that unfortunately, the commission strengthened the agenda of the conspiracy by not holding the election instead.

Talking about the culture of lotacracy, he said that another lota faced humiliating defeat, as there is no future for those who changed political loyalties, adding that the decision of the Supreme Court would help bring democracy to political parties. “The political future of those who cheated the voters is over,” he added.

He said: “It happens the first time that the party rules in the center do not have a government in any province of the country.”

Lashing out at the CEC for meeting with leaders of ruling parties, Fawad said that the CEC met with leaders of the ruling coalition in sheer violation of the code of conduct; wherein he discussed prohibited funding cases.

He said that the judges’ code of conduct also applied to Sikandar Sultan; hence the CEC and members of the ECP violated the code of conduct of the judiciary. He claimed that the ECP has assured the ruling coalition of an early decision in the case. “We are consulting our legal team for a reference against them in judicial commission,” he said and demanded that they should be removed from their slots.

“Shehbaz Sharif has played a role in the economy’s meltdown,” he said, adding that the economy was facing such a grave threat that COAS Qamar Bajwa has to talk to the US for the release of a US$1.17 billion IMF tranche.

Fawad said that the country is heading towards general elections before the by-polls on 11 seats that are vacated after accepting resignations of PTI lawmakers in the National Assembly. “Only fear of Imran Khan’s return is forcing them to delay the polls,” he said.

Speaking on Nawaz Sharif’s return, he said that the PML-N supremo is a Pakistani citizen and has the right to return to the country, however, he would land in jail upon his return. Fawad said that Rana Sanaullah could come to Punjab but they could not guarantee his return, as cases were registered against him, which he should face.