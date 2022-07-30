Punjab CM directs to provide immediate relief to flood-affectees

Lahore-Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has asked the line departments to remain fully alert in the wake of rains in different cities including Lahore.

He also directed WASAs, Rescue 1122 and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to take steps to deal with the situation arising from the rain spell.

In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister said that organised work should be done for the timely drainage of water by utilizing the required machinery. He ordered concerned officials to monitor water disposal in the field and asked the traffic police to ensure the smooth flow of traffic to ease the citizens’ movement.

He also ordered 24/7 monitoring of water flow in the Chenab River and added that the administration of the concerned districts should take necessary measures for the safety of the local population. Timely evacuation of people from the villages around the Chenab River should be ensured for shifting them to safer places; he said and concluded that best arrangements should be made to avoid any untoward situation.

Moreover, the chief minister has directed to speed up relief activities for flood affectees in Rajanpur, Rojhan and Taunsa. In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said that no effort should be spared in providing relief to the flood victims. The food and other needs of the flood-affected people should be taken care of, he said. He added that the administration should ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the affectees in the relief camps. The line departments have been mobilized for relief activities in the flood-affected areas and necessary items should be available in abundance in the relief camps, he stressed.

The chief minister also directed setting up the medical camps in the affected areas and assured that the affected villages will not be left alone as providing relief to the affectees is a top priority of the government.

According to deputy commissioner, more than eight relief camps are functional in flood-affected areas of Rajanpur and three meals a day are being given to 11,000 victims. At least 1076 houses were said to be affected by the flood waters of the rivers and mountains so far.

Earlier, the chief minister chaired a joint meeting of PTI and PMLQ’s provincial parliamentary party held on Friday at the Punjab Assembly. Former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umer, Fawad Chaudhry, Umer Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Shah, Aun Abbas Bapi, Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal and MPAs attended the meeting.