Rain brings respite to humidity-stricken citizens

LAHORE – The provincial metropolis on Fri­day received moderate to heavy rain, giving temporary relief to the citizens from humidity.

Low-lying areas of the city were inundated with rainwater while traffic management was also affected on various thor­oughfares of the city. Many lo­calities also witnessed electricity loadshedding as various feeders were tripped due to rain.

Meanwhile, the Meteorologi­cal department has predicted more rain-wind/thundershow­er in most districts of the prov­ince during the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls were also expected in Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Dera Ghazi Khan di­visions during the period.

During the past 24 hours, the city received rain as: Lakshmi Chowk 103 mm, Paniwala Ta­lab 83 mm, Farrukhabad 75, Samanabad 70, Mughalpura 67, Chowk Nakhuda 56, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Upper Mall 50, Gulberg 42, Iqbal Town 37, Tajpura 20 and Airport 05 mm. According to a synoptic situation, mon­soon currents are continuously penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country and west­erly waves are also penetrating western parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the commissioner Lahore division directed the ad­ministration including ACs, MCL, WASA and LWMC to remain in the field for timely drainage of water besides keeping disposal stations fully active at the sourcing points. All resources including heavy ma­chinery should be used to drain water from low lying areas, he in­structed and asked the traffic po­lice to clear the roads for smooth flow of traffic.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Sher Chattha visited various ar­eas of the city to inspect activi­ties of the allied departments. He inspected Lawrence road, Waris Road, Jail Road, Mall Road, Pun­jab Assembly and other areas and directed the WASA officials to ensure 100 percent drainage of rainwater. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab spokesperson said that all relevant departments were fully active in the field to drain out rainwater with a focus on low lying areas.

On the directions of Relief Commissioner Punjab, he said DCs and WASA officials were present in the field to monitor the operation as all resources were being utilized to avoid ur­ban flooding. Rescue operation in Dera Ghazi Khan’s flood af­fected areas had been complet­ed as all the facilities were being provided at the relief camps set up by the Punjab government.

All the relevant teams were present in Dera Ghazi Khan to provide any assistance in case of emergency whereas estimation was being done of the losses oc­curred due to floods in the area