Rainfall expected in Karachi today: Met Office

Karachi is expected to receive light rain on Saturday along with moderate winds, the Met Office said as the city is yet to recover from the last spell of the downpour that exposed the claims of the provincial authorities with regard to their preparedness to deal with it.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the weather will remain cloudy in the city during the day while light rain or drizzle is also expected.

“The temperature is recorded at 28 C in the city and the winds are blowing at 15 kilometers per hour,” it said and further predicted that the temperature would remain between 30C to 32C along with winds blowing at 20 kilometers per hour.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than expected rains in the monsoon season have caused flooding in urban and other areas of the country with rivers and water reservoirs flowing at their full capacity.

The above normal monsoon has resulted in flooding in the Indus River, which has been in low flood at several points across its course to the Arabian Sea.

The Indus has been in low flood at Tarbela, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur barrages the Flood Forecasting Division said.

According to the data shared by the authorities, the inflow of river water at Tarbela Dam, has been measured 3,23,600 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,44,500 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kala Bagh, has been measured 2,41,282 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,37,782 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Taunsa Barrage, has been measured 2,73,996 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,68,996 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Guddu Barrage, has been measured 2,91,138 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,67,518 cusecs. The inflow of river water at Sukkur Barrage, has been measured 2,75,148 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,40,598 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kotri Barrage, has been measured 1,18,390 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 90,985 cusecs, according to the data shared by the irrigation authorities.

The authorities had earlier directed evacuation of the people from katcha area to safer places after surge in Indus river water level at Guddu Barrage.