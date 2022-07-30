Rana Tanveer inaugurates new IBCC regional office building

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, inaugurated new building of Inter Board Committee of Chairmen’s (IBCC) regional office in Karachi here on Friday.

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards (U&B) Muhamad Ismail Rahu, provincial secretary U&B Mureed Rahimoon, Managing Director National Book Foundation Raja Mazhar Hameed, Secretary IBCC Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, vice chancellors of different universities, chairmen of educational boards and officials of Higher Education Commission and other departments were present at the occasion.

Later, addressing the event and talking to media persons, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that incumbent government was striving hard to overcome the challenges being faced by the country in all spheres of life so that maximum relief could be provided to people.

Previous government had left a quagmire of problems due to their bad governance, economic mismanagement, constitutional aberrations and irresponsible attitude, he noted and alleged that Imran Khan was pursuing a fascist and anti Pakistan agenda as no patriotic leader could utter such statements against country and national institutions.

The federal minister vowed that government of Muslim League-N and allies was committed to do away with all the wrongdoings of past and steer the country back on the track of progress and prosperity.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that in challenging circumstances PML-N-led government had accepted a gigantic and tough task and resorted to take thorny decisions in the best interest of the nation.

“We are determined to resolve the problems and provide relief to public in remaining one year term and then we will go into election,” he said and advised the opponent parties to wait one more year as general election will be held according to the constitutional time frame.

Investigation process of PTI’s foreign funding case had completed while various allegations of corruption were being probed, he said adding that PTI would face defeat in the next general election. Parliamentary democracy is the only solution to all problems including corruption and maladministration and all the state institutions had to work within their constitutional parameters to strengthen the democratic system, he maintained.

The federal minister said that PML-N led government was working hard to strengthen national institutions with a focus on education sector. Significant reforms had been implemented in Islamabad Intermediate Board and 30 educational boards of the country were urged to replicate the same as role model for improvement in education system. While stressing on national ranking system for higher education institutes, training of teachers, and quality enhancement, he informed that government could not compromise on funding for higher education and Rs. 110 billion were earmarked for HEC in the budget that was significantly higher than allocation made by the previous government.

Rana said that provinces had certain reservations over single national curriculum introduced by the previous government so reforms were made in the regard and a national curriculum had been introduced while specifying minimum benchmarks.

Federal government was heading ahead with consultation and spirit of harmony and Curriculum Council was directed to review the national curriculum on yearly basis so that it could be updated at par with recent developments around the world.

Responding to a query he said that they did not believe in ad hocism and appointing heads of statuary and administrative institutions and organisations while the search committee for appointment of chairman HEC had finalised its recommendations and had sent the summery to the prime minister. Earlier, Secretary IBCC Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah in his welcome address briefed that IBCC issued equivalence certificates for foreign educational qualification certificates and hundreds of certificates were registered with the committee for the purpose.

He said that for facilitation of students the entire process of equivalence certification had been digitised and over 40 % of applications were being submitted online while fees in this regard could be submitted in any branch of all the banks around the country. The federal minister also awarded shields to position holder students of different educational boards at the occasion.

Rana Tanveer visits Mazar-e-Quaid, pays tributes

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Friday paid a visit to mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The minister laid a floral wreath at the grave of father of the nation and offered Fateha. He also penned down comments in the visitors’ book.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam and said that he envisaged principles for development and prosperity of the country and welfare of masses, and the nation could achieve glory by following his principles.

All the state institutions must keep the constitution and law of the land supreme and citizens should abide by the law, Rana maintained, adding that for deriving the country on path of development, special attention should be paid to education particularly professional and skill based training and quality enhancement.