Relief operation in rain-hit areas of Balochistan in full swing

QUETTA – Relief operation in the flood-stricken areas of Balochistan province is in full swing, said a handout issued by the Direc­torate of Public Relations here on Friday.

The handout said that through Balochistan govern­ment’s M1-17 helicopter a to­tal of 16 hundred kilogrammes of ration, 250 kilogrammes of medicines and 300 litres of drinking water were delivered to the flood affectees in Gajan area of Jhal Magsi district.

“A seriously ill patient with his attendant was transferred to Quetta by helicopter,” it further said that air relief activities will continue in other affected areas as well. Jhal Magsi district is one of the most affected districts of Balochistan. Lasbela, Khuzdar, and Bolan are also among worst hit areas where torrential rains and floods have caused colossal loss to the human settlements inundating dozens of villages, destroying the road infrastruc­ture and dams.

Over 30 people have lost their lives in rain-related mis­haps during the last three days while the total number of peo­ple who died during the mon­soon rains is 111. Provincial government, district admin­istration, PDMA, NDMA, Pak Army and Frontier Corps were engaged in rescue and relief operations in catastrophe-hit districts of the province.

The World Health Organisa­tion (WHO) has also dispatched tents, medicines and other items for the flood affectees. However, the scale of calamity is so huge that the relief opera­tion carried out in the flood-hit areas seems insufficient as a large number of people are still waiting to be rescued.

PAK NAVY CONTINUES RELIEF OPERATIONS IN FLOOD-HIT AREAS OF BALOCHISTAN

Pakistan Navy continued the relief operation in various ar­eas of Balochistan for the flood affectees. Due to the discon­nection of the land route, relief materials were delivered to the affected areas by Pakistan Navy helicopters. During the opera­tion, rations and other neces­sary equipment were provided in Arki, Athal and Lakhra areas of Lasbela district.

Seven people including the critically ill woman were also taken to a safe place.

Pak Navy is also installing two water filtration plants in the affected areas with the as­sistance of Hands NG.

Commander Coast Rear Ad­miral Javed Iqbal supervised the relief activities and also conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas for devising the future action plan