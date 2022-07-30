News Desk

Ruling coalition’s hatred towards expats beyond understanding: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that hatred of ruling coalition government towards overseas Pakistanis is beyond understanding.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a statement, said that expats are backbone of Pakistan’s economy but government has stripped them of their voting rights.

Former Information Minister further said that PTI does not rely on mafias for funding and demanded Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce verdict of funding cases of three major parties at the same time so that people can compare.

On the other hand, PTI leader Asad Umar criticized the ruling coalition as inflation soars to 37 percent.

Asad Umar said that inflation rose by 3.68% in one week which is highest in history of the country.

He added that ‘imported’ government has shattered all record of inflation.

