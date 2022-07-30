Rupee recovers 57 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee recovered 57 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 239.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 239.94. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 246 and Rs 250 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro declined by 02 paisas and closed at Rs 244.80 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 244.78. The Japanese Yen gained 04 paisas to close at Rs 1.80, whereas a decrease of 12 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 292.28 as compared to its last closing of Rs 292.40. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 15 paisas each to close at Rs 65.17 and Rs 63.73 respectively.

Gold price declines

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.4,200 per tola and was sold at Rs.158,300 on Friday against sale at Rs.162,500 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.3,601 and was sold at Rs.135,717 against its sale at Rs.139,318 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.124,407 against its sale at Rs.127,708, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1603 and Rs.1397.46 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $12 and was sold at $1762 against its sale at $1750, the association reported.