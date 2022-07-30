Sharjeel denies Sindh govt’s role in MPA’s detention

KARACHI – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said it was wrong to assume that the provincial government had got the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), arrested.

Speaking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly, Memon said the provincial Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) was an autonomous agency that had ordered the arrest of the opposition leader.

He said Sheikh had been arrested for his involvement in the case of illegal possession of land. He also offered on behalf of the Sindh government that charges against Sheikh would be withdrawn if he agreed to return the state land under his illegal occupation and also compensate individual losses of the people.

He nullified the impression created by the opposition that Sheikh had to face a tough time during imprisonment. Memon said that he had seen pictures on social media showing the PTI MPA sitting in the room of the SHO after his arrest and having lavish meals.

The information minister maintained that the Pakistan Peoples Party did not believe in the victimisation of its political opponents. He added that only courts were authorised to decide the cases lodged against the opposition leader as allegations of illegal possession of land and unauthorised construction of housing societies had been pending against him.

He recalled that the leaders of the PPP had earlier faced cases lodged against them and had remained in jail. Memon invited PTI Chairman Imran Khan to come to Sindh or else hire the services of a neutral agency to probe the allegations pending against Sheikh so to verify the genuine nature of the cases lodged against him.

To a question, he said Khan was welcome in Sindh but he had been making baseless claims that he would conquer Sindh. The PTI should never think that the people of Sindh would ever vote in their favour, the information minister said.

He said the people of Sindh were politically aware as they would never vote in favour of a biased politician like Khan. Memon remarked that Khan during his stint in power never had an overnight stay in Karachi and nor his government announced any development project for the province.