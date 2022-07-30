Sindh Police play vital role in establishing peace in Karachi: Acting Governor

KARACHI – Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon met Sindh Acting Governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on Friday at the Governor House and discussed overall law and order situation in the province, strategy to control street crimes in Karachi, measures to increase the professional capacity of Police force in detail on the occasion.

Acting Governor directed the IG Sindh for recovery of Abdul Rehman Mughal, who was kidnapped from Garhi Yasin few days back, said a statement. He said that Abdul Rehman Mughal is a poor person who has no feud with anyone.

The Acting Governor, while appreciating the efforts of Sindh Police in establishing peace and law and order in the economic hub of the country, said that Police along with Pakistan Army and Rangers played an important role in establishing peace in the province.

“The government will take all possible steps to increase the professional capabilities of the police force,” he said. Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani directed that community policing and other steps should be taken to increase confidence of public in police.