Spanish prosecutors request Shakira face more than 8 years in jail for tax fraud

Spanish prosecutors said Friday they will seek a prison sentence of more than eight years against music superstar Shakira for tax fraud.

The request came after Shakira rejected a plea deal Wednesday on accusations of tax evasion, saying she is “absolutely certain of her innocence.”

Shakira is accused by prosecutors in Barcelona of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of €14.5 million ($14.7 million) in income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors will also demand a fine of nearly €24 million ($24.5 million) from the “Waka Waka (This time for Africa)” singer.

The request lacks a formal referral to a court as well as a trial date.​​​​​​​