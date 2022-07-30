SSP appoints 12 additional SDPOs

HYDERABAD – Hyderabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh posted 12 Additional Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) in many subdivisions of Hyderabad here on Friday. According to the notification, 12 police inspectors including a lady police inspector currently serving at the police headquarters had been posted as the Additional SDPOs. Inspectors, including Sikandar Mustafa Kumbhar, Shamsuddin Khokhar, Imtiaz Ali Thebo, Farana Noor Khaskheli, Ghulam Nabi Korai, Abdul Majeed Brohi and Amanullah Meerani have been posted as Additional SDPOs City, Hali Road, Baldia, Qasimabad, SITE, Market and Latiafabad, respectively. Likewise, inspectors, including Muhammad Aslam Khanzada, Ghulam Mujtaba Shaikh, Wazir Ali Brohi, Mukhtiar Ahmed Memon and Sharjeel Hussain Mangi have been posted as Additional SDPOs Cantonment, Phuleli, Hussainabad, Tando Jam and Chalgari, respectively. The officials have been directed to take their respective charges at once and to be relieved from their ongoing duty immediately.