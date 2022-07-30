Staff Reporter

SSP outlines plan to maintain peace in Muharram

LARKANA – A comprehensive plan has been chalk out to maintain peace and harmony in the district during Muharram-ul-haram. This stated by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh on Friday told media-men that police personnel will be deployed to escort all mourning processions and ‘majalis’ to be held at main imam-bargahs in the district. All security measures will be adopted to prevent any untoward incident during Muharramul Harram Days, he said, however the people should extend all cooperation to the police to maintain peace and sectarian harmony during Muharram days, he added. The SSP Larkana said that a control room has been established to operate round-the-clock, for prompt action by the district police. He urged ulemas and public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order during the month of Muharram. He also said ulemas should spread the message of brotherhood and tolerance and foil the designs of anti-social elements. He further said that anti-social elements cannot create unrest among public by distributing irresponsible pamphlets.

More Stories
Karachi

Drizzling in the morning turns weather pleasant in Karachi

National

Muqam directs USC to set up more sale points to provide subsidised flour

Islamabad

Armed dacoits loot expatriate

National

August 5, 2019 added to plight of Kashmiris

Business

KP CM announces relief package for flood-hit people of Balochistan

Islamabad

Pak Navy ship Taimur visits Cambodia

Business

IMF trims global growth forecasts as ‘outlook has darkened significantly’

Business

CDNS sets target of Rs55 billion for Islamic investment in FY2022-23

Entertainment

Wagatha Christie trial: Rebekah Vardy loses libel case against Coleen Rooney

Business

Pakistan Auto Show 2022 to attract over 100,000 visitors

1 of 1,692

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More